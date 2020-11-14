Nambatac to file case vs netizen after death threats, admits issue affected his game

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Rey Nambatac hopes his move to take legal action against a netizen, who issued death threats on him following an alleged botched betting, will help fellow PBA players in voicing out similar issues in the future.

The Rain or Shine guard added that such experience of being personally tormented on social media especially involving betting game should be stopped and if it takes for him to light the spark, then so be it.

“Hopefully ma-solve na yung ganitong problema kasi alam ko personally talaga, hindi lang ako yung nakakatanggap ng ganito. Siguro may iba ring players na nakakatanggap, pero hindi nila alam kung kanino lalapit,” said Nambatac.

The Letran alumnus was at the receiving end of a series of death threats from a netizen after converting a long three-pointer at the buzzer that already had no bearing in Rain or Shine’s 88-90 loss against Phoenix during the final elimination game of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Apparently, the basket spoiled bets made by netizens on a popular gambling game based on the point spread of PBA game scores.

The death threats became so alarming that Nambatac’s girlfriend, Keisha Ancheta, was likewise dragged to the discussion, so much so the couple decided to air the matter in the popular program Raffy Tulfo In Action over TV5 on Friday.

The offender also appeared in the public affairs program and claimed he too, was a victim, adding his account had been hacked and is now using the ‘Nesar Dumalagan Jr.’ name on social media.

PHOTO: Instagram/@senorita_kish, Jerome Ascano

The case is now under investigation by the NBI.

But the 26-year-old Nambatac is more than convinced to file a case whoever is involved in the misdeed.

It may not be a popular decision to others, but the third-year Rain or Shine guard is eager to pursue the matter.

“Para sa akin, ako na yung ang mag-voice out tungkol sa issue na ito. Hindi rin naman kasi ito biro,” he said. “Hindi biro ang may death threats, kasi ikaw kilala nila, sila hindi mo kilala.”

Nambatac finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and five assists in Rain or Shine’s 73-81 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals Friday night to bow out of contention for the bubble championship.

He didn’t deny at the back of his mind, his game was somewhat affected by the issue.

“To be honest naapektuhan kahit paano, siyempre worried ako sa family ko doon sa Manila,” Nambatac said.

“Pero trabaho namin ito. So we have to be focused especially do-or-die para sa amin ito.”

