Rey Nambatac, GF complain about death threats over botched 'ending' bet

FOR making a three-pointer in garbage time of the PBA Philippine Cup game against San Miguel, Rain or Shine guard Rey Nambatac and his girlfriend complained that they've received death threats, apparently because of a botched 'ending' bet.

On Wednesday night, Nambatac made a three-pointer from near half court with 0.4 seconds left for the final basket in the Elasto Painters' 90-88 loss to Phoenix at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga.

The trey had no bearing on the result, but apparently ruined some bets in a game of 'ending,' a form of gambling based on the final digits of PBA scores.

That was the reason the 26-year-old sophomore pro complained that he started receiving nasty messages on his Facebook account from a few netizens who personally attacked him for making the shot.

His girlfriend, Keisha Ancheta, was also dragged into the conversation by a netizen who threatened her life, prompting the couple to head to the TV5 program Raffy Tulfo In Action to seek assistance in filing a complaint against the offender.

"May nagalit lang po bakit shinoot ko, eh no bearing naman daw. Talo daw kasi sa sugal sa ending ng basketball," Nambatac said. "Marami pong banta sa buhay pati ni Keisha, bubulagta na lang daw, pati po address alam niya. Natakot din po ako."

When Tulfo sought the side of the man, he claimed the messages to Nambatac were sent by someone who hacked his FB account since a month ago. He showed Tulfo documents he filed in early October as evidence.

He claimed the hacker used the "Nesar Dumalagan Jr." account to bully people on the social media network.

When the program called, he claimed he was on his way to the NBI to have the incident investigated.

Nambatac said his foremost concern was the safety of his girlfriend which he can't protect since he's inside the PBA bubble.

"Ang concern ko lang is 'yung security ng girlfriend ko kasi nandito ako sa loob ng PBA bubble," Nambatac said.

Tulfo said the program will wait for the result of the NBI investigation.

