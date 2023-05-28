PBA chair Vargas to meet Converge owner Uy over ‘Delta’ issue

PARIS – Ricky Vargas will personally seek a dialogue with Converge team owner Dennis Uy regarding a number of issues, including the vacancy in the team’s representation in the PBA board.

The long-serving league chairman said he hopes to sit down with the Pampanga billionaire as soon as he returns to Manila at the conclusion of the board’s annual planning session in this quaint European city famous for its art and fashion.

“Immediately after pagbalik ko,” said Vargas when asked when the dialogue will take place.

The TNT governor has already asked Commissioner Willie Marcial to coordinate the meeting.

Along with Magnolia, Converge is the other team without a representative during the three-day session held at the Warwick Hotel, where the board laid down plans for the coming Season 48 of Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league.

But unlike the Hotshots, the FiberXers have no governor at the moment after the board turned down the team request, and its subsequent appeal, to have Pampanga Governor Dennis ‘Delta’ Pineda as its representative, stressing the PBA has and will always be ‘apolitical.’

Converge then announced former board representative Atty. Chito Salud had stepped down from his post, and later named Archen Cayabyab as his replacement.

The team has yet to appoint a new governor, though.

“Vacant pa yung governor (post) nila,” said Vargas.

Cayabyab played for Letran and National University and is married to former Lubao mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, now a board member in Pampanga and sister of Delta Pineda.

Asked if Cayabyab can be elevated to become the FiberXers’ board representative, Vargas would rather not commit about it at the moment.

“I cannot say that now,” said the chairman. “But I think he is. He is acceptable as alternate governor and wala namang conflict so far.”