Serrano declines Phoenix's two-year offer, chooses to play in MPBL

PHOENIX did its best to retain the services of sophomore guard Encho Serrano, but respects his decision to take his act instead to another team in another league.

Team manager Paolo Bugia said the Fuel Masters made an offer to retain the services of the former La Salle guard as his initial one year contract was set to expire at the end of the month.

“We had an offer to extend for two years,” said Bugia on Tuesday.

“He did not take the offer and opted to play in another league.”

Serrano’s camp later admitted he’s set to play in the MPBL for the Pampanga Lanterns.

“Nagpaalam siya na sa MPBL siya lalaro,” said a person close to the high-flying guard, who requested not to be named.

“Wala namang magagawa (ang Phoenix) kasi expiring siya and sa ibang liga naman siya lalaro. But the PBA rights still belongs to them.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The 23-year-old Serrano of course, hails from Apalit, Pampanga and once played for the Pampanga Delta, which he steered to a second straight NBL championship in 2021.

Pampanga Governor Delta Pineda owns the franchise.

Curiously, Pineda is also listed as the head coach of the Lanterns, although Jordan Viray at times would call the shots for the team which is off to an 8-0 start in the Northern Division.

Serrano is certainly a great catch for the Lanterns, who also have in its fold former Gilas player Justine Baltazar.

The 6-foot guard, picked just 19th overall by the franchise during last year's rookie draft, was a key player for the Fuel Masters last season.

He scored a career-high 28 points in the team’s 106-103 upset of Converge during the Governors’ Cup.

Serrano was actually listed by the Fuel Masters on the roster for the PBA On Tour pre-season games, but will now play without the benefit of its energy guy.

"(Opted to play) for reasons we are not certain about,” said Bugia of Serrano’s decision.