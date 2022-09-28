Chito Victolero to undergo surgery after injury in pick-up game

CHITO Victolero suffered an Achilles injury during a pick-up game with friends last Sunday.

And worse, the Magnolia Hotshots coach is scheduled to undergo surgery.

“Yes, yung coach ang na-injured hindi yung players,” said a smiling Victolero following a 100-92 win by the Hotshots in their debut game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup opposite Terrafirma Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Nagpapawis kasi ako nung Sunday kasi lumalaki na yung tiyan ko. But the problem is na-injury.”

Victolero said he’s set to undergo surgery to be done by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas by next week.

The former player turned coach showed up wearing a protective boot on his left leg during the game against the Dyip, and limped into the Willie Caballes Hall supported by deputy Tony Boy Espinosa and import Nicholas Rakocevic.

“I can manage to coach naman. Yun nga lang ganito, hila-hila ko nga lang yung paa ko,” said Victolero. “Pero talagang ganun, nangyayari yung mga aksidente. Hindi naman natin gusto ito. Positive lang naman tayo.”

The Magnolia coach said after surgery, he’s already allowed to walk with the aid of crutches.

“Mga two weeks yun naka-boots ako,” Victolero added. “Siguro kaunting pasensiya lang.”

Hopefully, Victolero won’t be missing any of the games of the Hotshots, especially since they will have Converge, TNT, NLEX, NorthPort, and Barangay Ginebra for their next five games.

“Sana wala (games to miss),” he added.

