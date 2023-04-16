Poy Erram thankful for PBA action, vows complete focus on games

POY Erram said he is thankful to the PBA for taking action and for his peers for the support following the heckling incident in Game Three of the Governors’ Cup Finals between TNT and Barangay Ginebra.

Erram said he appreciated the PBA's move to increase personnel presence at courtside during games to remind fans that below-the-belt jeering of players and coaches are not allowed and will be dealt with accordingly.

Erram also thanked his teammates and fellow players who showed their support through personal message and social media posts.

“Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa PBA kasi after the game, gumawa sila ng paraan para maprotektahan ‘yung mga players. Hindi lang ako. Both teams,” said Erram.

“Malaking tulong ‘yun para sa mga players na katulad namin lalo na sa mga players na nag-support sa akin sa social media. Malaking tulong na they have my back, kahit kalaban ko sila. Malaking tulong para sa liga na maprotektahan ‘yung mga players.

“May feelings din naman ‘yung mga players. Nakikita niyo kami nagsasakitan, nagsisikuhan kami, pero may feelings din kami,” Erram added.

The league took action after a teary eyed Erram revealed to reporters that fans sitting courtside hurled remarks directed at his mother during Game 3.

The TNT big man said he was assured the league didn't mind his statements.

PHOTO: patrick romero

“Lahat naman sila kinausap ako na okay lang ‘yun. Sabi nga nila, mas maganda na nailabas ko ‘yung nararamdaman ko after ng incident na ‘yun kesa naman hayaan ko. Kahit papaano, most of the guys agree naman na nailabas ko ‘yung feelings ko,” said Erram.

With his concerns addressed, Erram said it is up to him to focus on the ultimate goal, which is to win a championship. The former Ateneo center said he is aware that needs to calm himself down in order to help his team achieve that goal.

His focus showed in Game 4, where he grabbed eight rebounds in 31 minutes, just second behind the 10 notched of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, in TNT's 116-104 win over Barangay Ginebra that levelled the series at 2-2.

“Ang bigger goal is to win the championship. If ever may mangyaring ganun, at least gumagawa ng paraan ang PBA na kapag may narinig na ganun, sila na bahala. Hindi ko na kailangang isipin ‘yun sa series na ‘to,” said Erram.

“Kailangan ko lang maging kalmado, work on myself para makatulong sa team dahil malaki ang naitutulong ko sa team. Kung kalmado ako, lagi akong nasa loob, hindi ako foul trouble, wala akong ibang ginagawang masama, malaking tulong sa team,” said Erram.