Shorthanded TNT hits record 21 treys in Game 4 romp over Ginebra

TNT drained a finals record 21 three-pointers on its way to a 116-104 win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday that tied the best-of-seven championships series at two games apiece at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang GIGA shot the lights out in Game Four before a stunned crowd of over 16,000 fans at the Big Dome, continuing a trend in this finals where the team that hit the most three-pointers came away with the win.

TNT did just that, nailing 48 percent from the field by making 21 of their 43 shots from beyond the three-point arc to tie the series at 2-2 on the day RR Pogoy was declared out of the PBA Finals with a fractured finger.

TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson came away with 36 points and 10 rebounds while hitting 3 of his 6 shots from the outside for the Tropang GIGA, who will gun for a 3-2 series lead when the finals resume on Wednesday.

Jayson Castro also hit his stride from the outside to lead a bench mob for the Tropang GIGA, while Calvin Oftana regained his shooting stroke in Game Four.

An unlikely hero for the game was Kib Montalbo, who nailed a buzzer-beating three from near midcourt that summed up TNT’s torrid shooting in the contest. He finished with a season-high 16 points - his first to reach double figures this conference.