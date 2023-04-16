PBA reiterates rule against heckling after Poy Erram incident

THE PBA on Sunday reiterated its long enforced rule against fans heckling players, coaches, and team personnel during games.

Commissioner Willie Marcial made the reminder following the Game 3 incident involving TNT big man Poy Erram and a few courtside spectators, who the 33-year-old center claimed shouted remarks against her mother which he deemed were ‘way below the belt.’

“May long-standing rule na tayo diyan. Nakasaad yan sa likod ng ticket, and during the start of every game, laging nire-remind ng coliseum announcer about heckling,” said the commissioner.

To see to it the rule would be followed, league personnel will now be roving around the venue to caution fans from hollering below-the-belt jeers against players and coaches.

Marcial and deputy commissioner Eric Castro met with Erram before Game 4 on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to hear the side of the veteran center regarding the incident that took place in Game 3, where he said fans shouted unsavory remarks aimed at Erram’s mother while Scottie Thompson was taking his free throws.

A video of the heckling incident later surfaced online, reinforcing Erram's claim.

And contrary to the claims of Erram, Castro said he didn’t leave Erram when the latter tried to raise the issue after the game.

“Nagkaroon lang ng miscommunication. Sabi ko kasi sa kanya sa South Gate na kami mag-usap dahil bawal ngang lumapit ang mga players and coaches sa technical committee after the game,” said Castro.

“But on our way out of the court, pumasok na siya (Erram) along with the rest of the TNT players sa dugout nila. I waited for him for a few minutes sa (PBA office), but since nag-huddle pa sila and nagbihis pa, kaya siguro natagalan siya. So nung lumabas siya ng dugout, naka-alis na ako.”

Erram though was quick to apologize to Castro and Marcial.

“Nag-apologize naman siya. Miscommunication lang talaga,” according to Castro.

But while the league did understand Erram’s sentiment, officials also reminded him to just keep his focus to the game and the finals especially with fans trying to get his ire in the wake of the incident.