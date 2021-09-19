Pido Jarencio claps back at bashers over substitution furor

NORTHPORT coach Pido Jarencio clapped back at bashers who criticized him for his decision to pull out big man Greg Slaughter in the final seconds of the Batang Pier’s loss to Magnolia on Friday.

Speaking after the Batang Pier's thrilling win over Rain or Shine on Sunday, Jarencio addressed the criticism he got online over the Slaughter substitution, including bashers who accused him of game-fixing.

The former University of Santo Tomas star pointed out that he never once figured in any anomaly in his 29-year PBA career, lncluding 12 as a coach.

“Sa mga bashers ko, sa mga haters ko, kung ano-ano mga pinagsasabi nyo sa akin. I played 17 years. I coached for 12 years. Never ako na-involved sa kung ano mang anomalya,” said Jarencio.

“Kaya kayong mga haters at bashers ko, bahala na ang Diyos sa inyo. I love you all,” said Jarencio.

Fans questioned Jarencio’s decision to replace Slaughter with a smaller Sidney Onwubere as the inbound defender in the final seconds of the NorthPort-Magnolia match with the Batang Pier leading by one with 2.6 seconds to go.

The play ended with inbounder Rome Dela Rosa making the perfect pass inside to Calvin Abueva for the game-winner.

Jarencio accepted the blame for the loss shortly after the game. He also bared on Sunday that he apologized to Slaughter and talked things out about the incident.

“I’m so apologetic to Greg and the rest of the team. We patched things up. We are here to work. They are professional enough,” said Jarencio.

