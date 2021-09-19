Slaughter, Bolick step up in OT as NorthPort denies Rain or Shine

NORTHPORT leaned on Greg Slaughter and Robert Bolick to hack out a 91-88 win over Rain or Shine in an overtime thriller on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The Batang Pier proved steadier in extra time after blowing a chance to win it outright in regulation, snapping out of a two-game losing skid and giving their playoff hopes a major boost by climbing up to a 5-5 (win-loss) record.

The gutsy win - head coach Pido Jarencio's first in the Bacolor, Pampanga semi-buble - also atoned for a heartbreaking one-point loss to Magnolia on Friday in which Calvin Abueva converted the winner at the final buzzer.

Slaughter clinched the win by blocking Gabe Norwood’s three-point attempt that would have sent the match into a second overtime, capping a 25-point, 11-rebound, six-block performance for the Batang Pier.

