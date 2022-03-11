Ginebra vs TNT, Meralco-SMB grudge match kick off PBA playoffs

PHOENIX Super LPG and NorthPort will battle for the final quarterfinal spot on Sunday after losing to separate opponents at the conclusion of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup.

The Fuel Masters lost to Meralco, 109-90, while the Batang Pier bowed to TNT in overtime, 106-101, both ending the eliminations in a share of eighth place on 5-6 win-loss records at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The winner of the 6:30 p.m. game will advance as the No. 8 seed and take on top-seed and twice-to-beat Magnolia in the quarterfinals.

The other quarterfinal pairings have already been set, with second-seed NLEX facing a seventh-ranked Alaska side that is bidding for a 15th title in its farewell conference in the pro league.

TNT obtained the third seed with Wednesday’s win, arranging a quarterfinal clash against No. 6 Barangay Ginebra, the same team it faced in this same stage during the Philippine Cup.

Meralco secured the fourth and final twice-to-beat spot after beating Phoenix and will face San Miguel in a grudge match since the Bolts’ squandered a 26-point lead behind the 57-point effort of import Shabazz Muhammad.

