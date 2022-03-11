Bishop sparks breakaway vs Phoenix as Meralco claims playoff incentive

MERALCO claimed a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals after a 109-90 win over Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday in the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Meralco vs Phoenix recap

The Bolts used a third-quarter run led by Tony Bishop and Allein Maliksi to finally clinch an incentive in the quarterfinals with a 7-4 win-loss record despite coming into the game with a three-game losing streak.

Phoenix dropped to 5-6, with the Fuel Masters hoping for a NorthPort loss to TNT in order to play in a knockout game for the No. 8 position.

Bishop had 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Maliksi had 27 points for the Bolts. They combined for 20 in the third quarter as Meralco grabbed a commanding 88-68 lead.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meralco could still go up to No. 3, but if it lands at No. 4 with a TNT victory, it will face San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

“The win is really important because we lost our last three games. When you are losing, your confidence takes a hit,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “We really had to try to rebuild our confidence going into this game today knowing that we will have a twice-to-beat advantage if we won.”

Bishop and Maliksi scored in Meralco’s 24-4 blast, with Bishop scoring a three in the end, one of six in the game. Bong Quinto buried a three shortly to give the Bolts an 85-63 lead, the biggest of the contest.

Cliff Hodge had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Quinto added 11 points for Meralco.

Du’vaughn Maxwell had 26 points and 12 rebounds, while RJ Jazul kept Phoenix in the game during the first half after tallying 16 points on 4-of-9 from threes.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Meralco 109 – Bishop 35, Maliksi 27, Hodge 14, Quinto 11, Banchero 8, Newsome 7, Black 3, Almazan 2 Pasaol 2, Belo 0, Canete 0, Caram 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 90 – Maxwell 26, Jazul 16, Wright 13, Perkins 12, Rios 11, Manganti 5, Garcia 4, Demusis 3, Melecio 0, Salva 0, Porter 0.

Quarters: 37-28; 56-55; 88-68; 109-90.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.