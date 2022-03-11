TNT outlasts NorthPort in OT to secure twice-to-beat edge

MIKEY Williams waxed hot in overtime, hitting two crucial treys as TNT pulled off a 106-101 overtime win over NorthPort on Friday to clinch a twice-to-beat spot in the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup playoffs at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Williams saved the day in the extra time when the Tropang GIGA regrouped after blowing an 18-point second half lead and sent the Batang Pier tumbling into a do-or-die game with Phoenix for the last quarterfinal spot.

The second of Williams' three-pointers gave TNT a 98-90 lead and the Tropang GIGA held on from there to clinch the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

TNT will now hold twice-to-beat advantage in a playoff against sixth seed Barangay Ginebra.

NorthPort, on the other hand, will play Phoenix Super LPG for the No. 8 spot after both teams finished the elims at 5-6.

Do-or-die game

The Batang Pier saw a five-game winning streak snapped despite coming back from a 53-35 deficit and even taking the lead briefly in the fourth quarter.

NorthPort and Phoenix square off on Sunday, 6:30 p.m. at the Big Dome.

“I think it prepares us for the tougher games ahead. We know that the games ahead are going to be similar to this,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes, who added he was the least surprised to see NorthPort come storming back in the game.

“NorthPort is a great team. Even when we had that lead at halftime, we kept saying that we have to be ready for their comeback because we knew how potent that offensive team is," he added.

"Credit to coach Pido [Jarencio]. I though they put together an excellent game plan to make that big run in the second half. Fortunately, we were able to hang on."

Mikey struggles from field

Williams finished the game with 28 points, but was actually struggling from the field before those critical baskets in overtime. He ended up shooting 11-of-25 from the field including a 4-of-12 clip from threes.

Jayson Castro added 15 points and seven rebounds but fouled out soon after with a sith foul that led to a Robert Bolick three-point play that gave NorthPort a 90-89 advantage with 1:49 left in regulation.

Aaron Fuller had 15 points and 20 rebounds including a game-tying free throw with 47.5 seconds left to set the stage for overtime.

Jamel Artis tallied 39 points and 13 rebounds, spearheading the NorthPort comeback by scoring 15 points in the third for a 73-72 NorthPort lead.

The scores:

TNT 106 – M. Williams 28, Fuller 15, Castro 15, Pogoy 11, K. Williams 10, Erram 6, Rosario 6, Reyes 5, Khobuntin 5, Montalbo 5, Heruela 0.

NorthPort 101 – Artis 39, Bolick 22, Santos 16, Malonzo 13, Balanza 6, Taha 3, Ferrer 2, Rike 0.

Quarters: 29-14; 54-39; 72-73; 90-90; 106-101.

