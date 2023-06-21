Phil Handy to train Converge as part of preseason buildup

LOS Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy will be working out with Converge as part of the FiberXers’ preseason training for the coming season of the PBA.

Phil Handy to train Converge

Handy was noticeably at the back of the FiberXers’ bench on Wednesday night during their PBA on Tour game against TNT.

Head coach Aldin Ayo said the training was made possible by Converge assistant team manager Jacob Lao and Frank Lao, one of the team’s supporters.

Handy will be working with the team sometime this week.

“He is a guest and he is going to work out with the team,” said Ayo.

Handy is known for his player development work during his stint in the NBA, most recently with the Lakers. He won an NBA title as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Toronto Raptors in 2019, and the LA Lakers in 2020.

Ayo said the FiberXers will also be training with two Slovenian coaches during the preseason build-up.

“Of course, we are excited. We also have two foreign coaches right now who are going to help us in our preseason training,” said Ayo.