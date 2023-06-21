Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jun 22
    PBA

    Phil Handy to train Converge as part of preseason buildup

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Phil Handy watches PBA game
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    LOS Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy will be working out with Converge as part of the FiberXers’ preseason training for the coming season of the PBA.

    Phil Handy to train Converge

    Handy was noticeably at the back of the FiberXers’ bench on Wednesday night during their PBA on Tour game against TNT.

    Head coach Aldin Ayo said the training was made possible by Converge assistant team manager Jacob Lao and Frank Lao, one of the team’s supporters.

    Handy will be working with the team sometime this week.

    “He is a guest and he is going to work out with the team,” said Ayo.

    Handy is known for his player development work during his stint in the NBA, most recently with the Lakers. He won an NBA title as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Toronto Raptors in 2019, and the LA Lakers in 2020.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Ayo said the FiberXers will also be training with two Slovenian coaches during the preseason build-up.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      “Of course, we are excited. We also have two foreign coaches right now who are going to help us in our preseason training,” said Ayo.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again