Jeo Ambohot drops 31 behind 8 treys as Converge keeps TNT winless

JEO Ambohot knocked down eight triples on his way to finishing with 31 points as Converge routed TNT, 109-84, on Wednesday in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Ambohot’s threes allowed the FiberXers to pull away in the second half and improve their win-loss record to 3-3 as head coach Aldin Ayo returned to the sidelines after missing their previous game against San Miguel on Sunday.

TNT, playing with only nine men, stayed winless in four games in the PBA preseason.

Converge coach Aldin Ayo said Ambohot looked inspired following the birth of his first son on June 17.

“I think he is inspired kasi kaka-panganak lang ng misis niya. Sabi niya niya, motivated siya,” said Ayo.

Jeron Teng had 19 points and hit three triples, while Justin Arana had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the FiberXers.

Glenn Khobuntin had 22 points for TNT in the loss.

The scores:

Converge 109 – Ambohot 31, Teng 19, Arana 18, Balanza 14, Nieto 10, Racal 8, Stockton 5, Luib 2, Ebona 2, Mendoza 0, Zaldivar 0.

TNT 84 – Khobuntin 22, Tungcab 15, Cruz 13, Marcelo 9, Cuntapay 9, Varilla 7, Jopia 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Alfaro 2.

Quarters: 28-21; 55-42; 78-57; 109-84.