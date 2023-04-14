Why Poy Erram approached technical committee after Game 3

POY Erram was seen approaching the technical committee on Friday night after TNT's loss to Barangay Ginebra in Game Three of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

But his action didn’t have anything to do with the match itself.

Erram explained that he went to the table officials to inform them that he was on the receiving end of a heckle from a fan that, he said, was too personal, saying he took exception to it since it has something to do with his family.

Erram called the league's attention to it so it can take action.

“Kung hindi nila gagawan ng paraan, hindi maganda sa liga,” said Erram. “Paano kung sa ibang player gawin ‘yun? Sa ibang player, okay lang. Sa akin, hindi okay ‘yun.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Hindi maganda ‘yun eh kasi pamilya ko ‘yun eh. Dun ‘yung kinukuhanan ko ng lakas. Kaya ako naglalaro para sa pamilya ko tapos babastusin mo na hindi mo man lang kilala. Hindi mo alam kung bakit ako nandito dahil sa kanila. Hindi maganda ‘yun,” said Erram.

Erram held back tears as he expounded on the incident, as he hopes the league will take action for the safety of the players.

“Sorry kung nagiging emotional ako. Magulang ko, na-stroke. Hanggang ngayon, nagre-recover pa rin sa States. Tapos babastusin niyo lang.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Kaya lang ako lumapit sa table official kasi gusto ko na malaman nila. Hindi naman nila ako kinausap. Ngayon, nilayasan nila ako. Okay lang. Wala akong magagawa. Kung ganun ang gagawin nila sa akin, kung iba-ban ako, okay, basta gawan nila ng paraan na maprotektahan ‘yung player kasi hindi maganda.”

“May mga ibang mga fan na negative na magsalita, below the belt. Tao lang naman kami. Pag-uwi namin ng bahay, kasama namin pamilya namin,” said Erram.

The TNT big man has been criticized by Ginebra fans online and even in the venue ever since he was disqualified in Game One after back-to-back fouls he got for defending Christian Standhardinger.

He was also slapped with a technical foul early in Game Two for a second motion against Standhardinger.

Erram actually had a solid showing in Game Three where he had 14 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks for TNT.

Erram said he doesn’t mind being heckled by fans, so long as they don't drag his family into it.

“Kami, okay lang ako bastusin ako, ‘wag lang magulang ko, anak ko, asawa ko. Kasi magkakamatayan tayo. Sorry sa words pero ‘yun talaga,” said Erram.