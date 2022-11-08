PBA firm on Bay Area import setup as Goorjian challenges rule

THE PBA is standing pat on its earlier agreement with guest team Bay Area Dragons regarding the timeline to name its permanent import in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said it has been agreed upon by both parties prior to the start of the mid-season meet that the Dragons will have to decide who between Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell is going to play for the team the rest of the way starting from its final four games in the eliminations onward.

“Nag-usap na kami kung ano ang regulasyon. Pinag-usapan na yun,” Marcial stressed. “Ano yun, papalitan (namin) in the middle of the conference?

“Sumang-ayon sila bago nagsimula (yung conference). At yun ang regulasyon.”

Marcial cleared the air after Dragons coach Brian Goorjian raised the possibility of challenging the rule made prior to the conference that states Bay Area will play Powell in its first four games, and then replace him with Nicholson in the team’s next four games before deciding who between the two will suit up for the rest of the tournament.

Upon reading the PBA rulebook, Goorjian said there’s no such thing that will have both imports playing four games each.

“As far as the PBA rule to me, there’s no four game,” said Goorjian following the team’s 92-89 loss to the Meralco Bolts last week.

“According to your rules, there’s no rule that sets four games,” added the coach of the Australian men’s basketball team. “I heard that, and thought that was the rule. But when I read the rule book, that’s not the rule.”

The PBA Commissioner’s Office maintained the Dragons agreed to the arrangement prior to the tournament, and there’s no need for Goorjian to cite that there’s no such provision present in the league’s rule book.

“Until now, yes (that’s the arrangement),” said deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

“We’re also waiting who will play for them on Friday.”

The Dragons are set to play Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday.

The game against Meralco was supposed to be the last for Nicholson under the agreement.

“Alam nila (Dragons) yun. Sinabi na namin kung ano yung mangyayari, at na-relay na namin yun sa kanila,” Marcial added.

Bay Area could only replace its import if the player it chose suffers an injury.

“Kailanga valid ang reason, like injury,” said Marcial.

The Dragons are currently tied with Converge at second place with similar 6-2 record.

They won their first four games with the 6-foot-2 Powell suiting up, before the 6-foot-10 Robinson stepped on the plate in their next four games where the Dragons went 2-2.