Why Dragons are playing 6-foot-2 Myles Powell instead of a bigger import

SO what is 6-foot-2 Myles Powell doing in a PBA conference featuring 6-foot-10 imports?

It turned out guest team Bay Area Dragons reached a special concession with league officials about employing the services of two imports to be used one at a time for the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup.

Aside from Powell, the Dragons also have 6-foot-10 former NBA player Andrew Nicholson as their other import.

See: Myles Powell powers Bay Area to 46-point rout of Blackwater

The team already utilized Powell in its debut game against Blackwater on Wednesday and will continue to play him for the next three games against NorthPort, Phoenix, and Converge.

But once the Dragons clash with Barangay Ginebra, Nicholson will come in and replace Powell.

Games against defending champion San Miguel, Terrafirma, and Meralco will also feature Nicholson as Bay Area’s import.

“Yun ang napag-kasunduan namin kung paano nila gagamitin yung dalawa nilang import. Siyempre hindi naman puwedeng dalawa silang sabay. Kaya ganyan ang naging set-up,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Ngayon, starting in their ninth game onwards hanggang playoffs, isang import na lang ang gagamitin nila. Sila na ang mamimili kung sino.”

The last four teams the Dragons will be meeting are Rain or Shine, NLEX, Magnolia, and TNT.

Watch Now

The 25-year-old Powell, who briefly suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, already showed what he can do when he erupted for 41 points in the Dragons’ runaway 133-87 victory over the Bossing in a rousing debut on Philippine soil.

Powell added eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 14-of-28 from the field.

“Magaling yung import. So bahala sila kung yan ang ila-lineup nila or yung isa (Nicholson) kapag kailangan na nilang mamili ng import,” added Marcial.

The commissioner said the Dragons asked for several concessions regarding their campaign in the mid-season tournament, most prominent of them is to alternately use different imports every game.

Marcial said the league thumbed down the request.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Ang request nila kung puwedeng mag-palitan every game (ng import). Kaso kawawa naman yung scouting nung susunod na mga kalaban nila,” he said. “So para maging fair lang sa lahat, itong set-up na lang ang napag-kasunduan namin.”

The Dragons, according to Marcial, were nonetheless grateful for the set-up.

“Sabi naman nung coach (Brian Goorjian) nila, kung ano yung mapagka-kasunduan namin (sa PBA), ok sila,” said the commissioner.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.