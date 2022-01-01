PBA open to all possibilities including playing without fans anew

THE Philippine Basketball Association is bracing for the possibility fans may not be allowed again at the playing venues of the season-ending Governors Cup.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said games being played again without a live audience could be a likely scenario anew after Metro Manila is again set to be placed under Alert Level 3 starting Jan. 3 due to the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the final days of 2021.

In an informal talk with some members of the PBA Board, Marcial said the absence of fans had been mentioned in the discussion.

“Pinag-uusapan nga namin ng mga Board na puwede tayong mawalang ng fans kahit saang venue,” Marcial said.

The last-minute development obviously sets the league one step backward especially after it started allowing fans in the venue last Dec. 15 as the metropolis had been declared under Alert Level 2 as early as two weeks before.

PBA welcomed fans back to venues in mid-December

Live audience had been allowed at 50 percent capacity of the Smart Araneta Coliseum the past two weeks, including a crowd of 4,843 during the Christmas Day games topped by the clash between rivals Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia.

But with the rise in COVID-19 cases again, the likelihood of games being played before an empty venue is indeed, very strong.

At the same time, Marcial admitted the league is not discounting the possibility of resuming the games under a bubble setup just like it did in the last Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga.

“Paano kung mag-bubble? Kanya-kanyang hotel ulit. Pinag-uusapan na namin (yan). So halos lahat tinitingnan na natin ang scenario,” said the commissioner.

