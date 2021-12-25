Harris, Lee show way as Magnolia rips Ginebra to stay perfect

MAGNOLIA on Saturday finally captured a victory on Christmas Day against archrival Barangay Ginebra in a blowout, 117-94, in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia vs Ginebra recap

The Hotshots pulled away in the first half and led by as many as 31 points to win for the first time after four "Christmas Clasico" games on the same night their former players Marc Pingris and Peter June Simon had their jersey numbers retired.

Mike Harris finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds, while Paul Lee scored two of his four three-pointers in a first-quarter run for the Hotshots, who also scored 32 points in the second to grab a sizeable 61-42 lead at the half.

Lee added 20 points including a fadeaway shot over Christian Standhardinger and a three-pointer to help Magnolia take a 105-83 lead and weather the storm after Ginebra came to within 17 points thanks to the three-pointers of Arvin Tolentino.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Magnolia stayed unbeaten after three games in the conference while dealing Ginebra its first loss in four outings.

It was also the first Manila Clasico match with audience in nearly two years that drew 4,843 spectators at the Big Dome.

“We just want to be aggressive and control the pace of the game,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, whose team now holds first place and one of the last two unbeaten teams this conference. “We are properly motivated because it’s Christmas Day plus the fact that PJ and Marc, kumbaga sila ‘yung bisita namin. Binibigay namin sa kanila ‘yung game.”

Calvin Abueva had 13 points and six rebounds, while Jio Jalalon had a near double-double with 12 points and nine assists for Magnolia.

Justin Brownlee had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Tolentino had 15 points on four triples, all in the fourth as Ginebra mounted a late rally to no avail.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Magnolia 117 – Harris 29, Lee 20, Abueva 13, Jalalon 12, Barroca 11, Ahanmisi 10, Sangalang 9, Dela Rosa 8, Dionisio 5, Corpuz 0.

Barangay Ginebra 94 – Brownlee 21, Tolentino 15, J. Aguilar 14, Standhardinger 13, Tenorio 11, Salado 7, Thompson 6, Onwubere 6, Enriquez 1, Caperal 0, Chan 0.

Quarters: 29-20; 61-42; 93-67; 117-94.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.