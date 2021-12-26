Harris unfazed by Christmas Day game magnitude in runaway Magnolia win

ALTHOUGH aware of its significance, Mike Harris never let himself get too absorbed in the Christmas Day PBA Governors Cup showdown between Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia.

The former Best Import was all business on both ends of the floor playing as catalyst to the Hotshots’ huge 117-94 win over the reigning champions to remain undefeated in the season-ending meet.

Harris had all-around game of 29 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in the Hotshots’ third straight win as he refused to be engrossed in the traditional holiday face-off between the league’s two biggest rival teams.

“To be honest, I didn’t think about it (Magnolia-Ginebra rivalry),” said Harris, a big smile on his face.

“Because when you start thinking about that, you lose focus of the big picture. So I told them don’t get caught up with the fans and all that stuff. Let’s just come out, play our game, and do exactly what we’ve been doing.”

The Hotshots heeded the call of their amiable import and proceeded to deal the Kings their worst Christmas Day loss.

Paul Lee led all Magnolia locals with 20 points, Calvin Abueva added 13, Jio Jalalon with 12 and nine assists, Mark Barroca 11, and rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi with 10 in a balanced-scoring for Magnolia.

Mike Harris goes 12 for 24 in over 41 minutes of action.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The victory likewise cut Ginebra’s three-game win streak against Magnolia the past Christmas games starting in 2015 to 2017.

“I said hey, let’s just focus in, let’s do what we got to do and try to win. And that’s what we did,” said Harris of the Hotshots’ mindset going to their final game against the Kings for the year.

But shortly after the game, the 2018 Best Import also reminded the team to just keep its feet on the ground.

“This is not something to get high on. It’s one game, you know,” said Harris, who suited up for Alaska in the same import-laden meet three years ago.

“They’re missing some guys, and a couple of other vets, so we’re able to get the job done, which was great.”

