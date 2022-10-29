PBA games cancelled as Typhoon Paeng brings strong wind, rain

THE PBA has postponed Saturday’s Commissioner’s Cup games after warning signals were raised as Typhoon Paeng pounded Metro Manila and nearby areas.

Heavy rains and strong winds have prompted the PBA to postpone the double-header at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City pitting Meralco against San Miguel at 4:30 p.m. and Rain or Shine against Magnolia at 6:45 p.m.

Signal No. 3 was raised in Metro Manila and Rizal shortly before the PBA’s announcement was made.

“The PBA is calling off its games today at the Ynares Center in Antipolo as severe weather, road and traffic conditions may be unsafe and undesirable for our fans and players due to the effects of severe tropical storm Paeng,” said the PBA.

The PBA said it is monitoring the situation before making an announcement as to the status of Sunday’s games also slated at the Ynares Center.

Magnolia was supposed to face Rain or Shine as it bids to bounce back from its 103-97 defeat tot Barangay Ginebra that sent it down to second place with a 5-1 win-loss slate.

San Miguel (3-3) was going for its third straight win against Meralco (1-5), which sources said was supposed to still play with Johnny O’Bryant as its replacement import Jessie Govan is over the height limit.

The Beermen beat NorthPort, 104-86, last Wednesday.

Meralco is on a three-game losing streak after its 113-96 defeat to Rain or Shine last Saturday. But the Elasto Painters dropped to 3-4 after its loss to Phoenix, 92-83, last Wednesday.

