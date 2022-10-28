Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Oct 28
    Meralco stuck with O'Bryant as replacement 'over the height limit'

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Johnny O'Bryant
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MERALCO may be forced to continue playing with Johnny O' Bryant.

    Replacement reinforcement Jessie Govan measured over the 6-foot-10 height limit and is not eligible to play for the Bolts' PBA Commissioner's Cup game against San Miguel on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, sources said.

    SPIN.ph learned Meralco decided to call off the scheduled official measurement of Govan, who played in the G League, Korean Basketball League, and Puerto Rico, after concluding that the import will go over the height limit.

    The team thus is left with no recourse but to bring back O'Bryant, who is according to insiders still in the country.

      Meralco is currently on a three-game skid and is second to the last in the standings at 1-5 just above winless Terrafirma (0-6).

