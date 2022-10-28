Kai Sotto, Scottie, Fajardo, Perez, Pogoy make Gilas 20-man pool

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) submitted a preliminary 20-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers next month.

June Mar Fajardo, Kai Sotto, reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, naturalized player Ange Kouame, and four Japan-based players led by Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena were included in the list forwarded to the FIBA Management Administration Platform.

Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Jamie Malonzo, Lebron Lopez, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, Arvin Tolentino, Ray Parks, and Thirdy Ravena also made the lineup for the November 10 game against Jordan and another away game against Saudi Arabia on November 13.

Fajardo, who has been sitting out San Miguel games after undergoing throat surgery, was surprisingly named to the pool for the games against Saudi Arabia and Jordan along with another injured player in Chris Newsome.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Newsome, who is dealing with a calf injury, and Fajardo are doubtful for the window.

Also part of the preliminary lineup was NorthPort rookie Will Navarro, who made his PBA debut just two nights ago after being released by Gilas.

HERE'S THE COMPLETE LIST:

Watch Now

With the coming long weekend break, the national team is scheduled to practice for three straight days starting Monday (Oct. 31) through Wednesday (Nov. 2).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Previously, Gilas was holding only weekly practices every Monday starting last month.

Ramos, Parks, and the Ravena brothers will be released by their respective ballclubs in the B. League in time for the November window, although no date has been set on when the four will be arriving in the country.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The national team is set to leave on Nov. 7 for their game against Jordan on Nov. 10. It will then proceed to Saudi Arabia where it plays the host on Nov. 13.

Gilas, featuring NBA star Jordan Clarkson, split its two games during the August window as it lost to Lebanon, 85-81, but then bounced back with an 84-46 rout of Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Philippines currently stands at third place in Group E with an even 3-3 record, although it is already guaranteed a spot at the 2023 Fiba World Cup as the lead host.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.