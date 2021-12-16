Roider Cabrera's family seeks help as player 'still in vegetative state'

ROIDER Cabrera remains in a "vegetative state," more than three weeks since collapsing after a PBA 3x3 game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, his family said.

His sister Rachaleen shared the latest update on Facebook as Roider's family continued to ask for prayers as well as support in his hospitalization and recovery.

"As of the moment, he’s still in ICU and in a vegetative state. As we all wait for him to be fully recovered, we ask for your continuous prayers," she shared.

Although she said that the Terrafirma management has been helping foot the bills, the Cabreras also want to do their share, Rachaleen said.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to Terrafirma Dyip management for all the help and financial support since day one," she wrote.

Cabrera still in ICU

"However, with the bill continuously increasing, our family wants to put our best effort to contribute as well in settling the hospital expenses. We humbly knock into your hearts as any amount of financial assistance will be of great help to us."

Cabrera has already gone through an angioplasty back in November, a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest following the Dyip's game against Ginebra in the second leg of the three-a-side tourney.

"We understand that we are still in the midst of a crisis but we remain hopeful and optimistic that we will surpass this trial with God’s grace and love," Rachaleen wrote.

