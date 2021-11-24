Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 24
    PBA

    Roider Cabrera rushed to hospital after collapsing in Dyip dugout

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Roider Cabrera Terrafirma 3x3 Hubert Cani
    Roider Cabrera in action during the Terrafirma-Ginebra game.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ROIDER Cabrera was rushed to Medical City hospital after collapsing in the Terrafirma dugout shortly after its PBA 3x3 game against Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday night.

    Members of the Dyip team had just finished saying their prayer in one of the dressing rooms of the Ynares Sports Arena when Cabrera lost consciousness, insiders bared.

    The Dyip beat Barangay Ginebra, 19-17, to make to the top of Pool B with a 2-0 (win-loss) card with Cabrera playing the hero's role in the victory.

    Roider Cabrera dives for a loose ball during the Terrafirma-Ginebra match.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Videos taken by mediamen showed Cabrera, 30, unresponsive while being rushed out of the dugout by emergency medical staff at the scene.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The 6-foot-4 former Adamson Falcon has been a mainstay of the Terrafirma franchise the past few years and was tapped for its 3x3 team this season.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Roider Cabrera collapse, stretcher

      Continue reading below ↓

      The incident was a dampener as Cabrera led the Dyip with 11 points and scored the game-winner in their win against Ginebra.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Roider Cabrera in action during the Terrafirma-Ginebra game.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again