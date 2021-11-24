Roider Cabrera rushed to hospital after collapsing in Dyip dugout

ROIDER Cabrera was rushed to Medical City hospital after collapsing in the Terrafirma dugout shortly after its PBA 3x3 game against Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday night.

Members of the Dyip team had just finished saying their prayer in one of the dressing rooms of the Ynares Sports Arena when Cabrera lost consciousness, insiders bared.

The Dyip beat Barangay Ginebra, 19-17, to make to the top of Pool B with a 2-0 (win-loss) card with Cabrera playing the hero's role in the victory.

Roider Cabrera dives for a loose ball during the Terrafirma-Ginebra match. PHOTO: PBA Images

Videos taken by mediamen showed Cabrera, 30, unresponsive while being rushed out of the dugout by emergency medical staff at the scene.

The 6-foot-4 former Adamson Falcon has been a mainstay of the Terrafirma franchise the past few years and was tapped for its 3x3 team this season.

Roider Cabrera being taken out of the Terrafirma dugout by emergency staff. PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

The incident was a dampener as Cabrera led the Dyip with 11 points and scored the game-winner in their win against Ginebra.

