    PBA

    Cabrera undergoes angioplasty a week after post-game collapse

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Roider Cabrera undergoes a procedure to open a blocked coronary artery.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ROIDER Cabrera had an angioplasty a week after collapsing in a PBA 3x3 game.

    Terrafirma management confirmed the surgery done on the former Adamson player, who suffered cardiac arrest following the Dyip’s game against the Barangay Ginebra Kings in Leg 2 of the three-a-side tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    The 30-year-old Terrafirma player remains unconscious.

    “We need more prayers for Roider. Wer’e still hoping for the best,” said team manager Iby Bautista.

    Roider Cabrera Terrafirma 3x3 Hubert CaniTerrafirma skipper Roider Cabrera remains unconscious, according to the team.

      Following the unfortunate incident that befell their team captain, the entire Dyip vowed together to dedicate their entire 3x3 campaign to Cabrera, with whatever prize money the team will win goes directly to his family in order to cover the growing hospital bills.

      Behind Dhon Reverente, Jed Bulawan, Terrence Tumalip, and Matt Salem, Terrafirma salvaged third place in the previous leg and took home P30,000.

      The team's Leg 4 campaign so far is off to a good start as Tumalip tallied seven points and Reverente with six in a 19-9 win over NorthPort for a 1-0 record in Pool C.

