Paul Zamar ready to seize opportunity at NorthPort after Bolick exit

THE departure of Robert Bolick is a big blow to NorthPort, but it could be a blessing in disguise for some.

Paul Zamar is among those expected to inherit the minutes vacated by the Batang Pier star who has left the PBA for Japan to join B2 League team Fukushima.

Zamar has mixed feelings about Bolick’s decision and is already feeling the extra load he is about to carry for the Batang Pier.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

“Syempre masakit para sa amin, kasi when you say NorthPort, it’s Robert Bolick’s team,” Zamar said after their tune-up game against Terrafirma last week. “And as much as we want him to stay, we’re very happy for him that he got what he deserved.”

“For us as players, we have to fill that spot somehow, contribute kami bawat isa,” he added. “We’re going to do it as a team, kasi you can never replace a Robert Bolick. The role is much bigger for everyone, not just for a single player, but for everyone, so we all have to step up.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Buried at the end of the San Miguel bench for more than three years, Zamar gained a new lease on his career when he signed with NorthPort in January.

And the 35-year-old combo guard showed flashes of what he can do when given the playing time when he averaged 7.5 points on 43-percent shooting, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 boards in 19 minutes over 11 games in the last Governors’ Cup.

Now, the University of the East product who Ginebra picked in the fourth round of the 2012 Draft, but didn’t get to play in the PBA until Blackwater gave him a shot in 2018, is bound for a breakout season with the Batang Pier.

After all, NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan has already entrusted him the keys to the offense, expecting him to be more of a facilitator than a score-first guard.

“I have to be ready for the challenge,” the 5-foot-10 guard said. “Pero hindi ko magagawa yun kung hindi ko pagtatrabahuhan yung offseason. And also, I have to be a leader, a veteran sa team na ‘to, kasi hindi mo naman pwede i-lead lang yung team mo by points, by scoring. You can also be a vocal leader to them.”

“Let’s not forget, we also have Arvin Tolentino and Josh Munzon sa team,” he was quick to add. “Hopefully, ma-acclimate na si Josh sa team and he’s ready to take on the next level as well.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Watch Now

This early, Zamar has embraced the playmaking chores, running the offense and still putting up 18 points in their tune-up loss to the Dyip, ahead of their opening game in the PBA On Tour on Wednesday against Meralco at the Ynares Arena in Pasig.

“I’m working on my weaknesses and improving on my strengths na na-gain ko,” Zamar said. “Most importantly building up for the next conference in October. Pero syempre hindi natin ino-overlook yung preseason.”

He’s especially working on his defense – as well as ball-handling skills to prepare him for his new role.

“Kasi syempre binabantayan mo, best of the best guards in the PBA, so I need to work on that. Also sa strength ko, so I’m lifting much more, much heavier. And also yung handles ko. Kasi pinapalarong role sa’kin ni coach Bonnie ay point guard, so I need to take care of that role na binigay sa’kin.”

That’s why Zamar is targeting to be even better than in his best year in the PBA – his freshman season with Blackwater when he averaged 10.3 points to make it to the 2018 All-Rookie Team.

“I think I can be much better than that sa Blackwater. I think it’s a prelude of what I can do,” Zamar said. “Kasi nung time na yun, off the ball ako eh, kasi may Roi Sumang kami nun, Nards Pinto, and may Henry Walker na point forward.”

“Pero ngayon, yung bola most of the time na sa’kin kasi ako yung nagfa-facilitate eh. It’s a glimpse of what I can do,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Zamar is also applying the lessons he absorbed from his San Miguel stint.

“During my time with San Miguel, I’m not gonna say na nasayang, kasi ang dami kong natutunan personally – yung defense ni Chris Ross, yung clutch playmaking ni Alex Cabagnot, and yung magaling na one-on-one ni Terrence Romeo,” the son of SMB assistant coach Boycie Zamar said.

“Dami kong natutunan as a guard, so I have taken that into account, and hopefully yung mga maliliit na bagay na nakuha ko, malagay ko din sa game ko somehow. I have learned and lot and I am grateful for that. Hopefully this conference, mag-show up siya,” he concluded.