Paul Zamar's career game restores self-belief: 'Kaya ko pa pala'

IT took a career game for Paul Zamar for reality to set in.

“Kaya ko pa pala,” he said on Saturday after he scored a career-best 20 points in a 113-97 NorthPort win over Rain or Shine in the PBA Governors Cup at the Philsports Arena. “It’s been a long time since I played like this.”

Zamar has been experiencing a career resurgence since being traded to the Batang Pier by the San Miguel Beermen just before the start of the season-ending meet.

Although he won championships at San Miguel, the veteran guard was buried deep at the far end of the Beermen’s bench and hardly got any playing time.

But at NorthPort, not only does he get to play, but he has also been entrusted with the role as starter by coach Bonnie Tan.

“I’m very thankful to the trust being given to me by coach Bonnie and also the responsibility na binibigay niya as a starting point guard,” said Zamar.

“Pero nung start ng conference, nangangapa pa ako, nangigigil pa ako. But they talked to me and said I have to settle down and work on my game and eventually, darating naman yun.”

It finally did as Zamar, along with import Kevin Murphy, stood at the forefront of the Batang Pier’s all-important win against the Elasto Painters that kept them in the running for the remaining playoffs berth.

He had seven points in the payoff period when NorthPort finally pounced on the opportunity to break free from a tough-fighting Rain or Shine side.

The son of San Miguel deputy Boycie Zamar added five rebounds, three assists, and with no turnover to submit the highest +-statistic among the Batang Pier of +24.

With his new-found confidence, Zamar hopes to keep this thing going as he gets a career reboot at NorthPort.

“Ito yung motivation ko, to take care of this trust given to me by the coaches and management. And I’m glad it showed up today,” he said.