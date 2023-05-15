Japan B2 team Fukushima Firebonds announce signing of Robert Bolick

THE PBA has lost another big star to the Japan B.League.

The Fukushima Firebonds on Monday announced the signing of PBA star Robert Bolick for the coming season of Japan league's second division.

No terms were announced, but SPIN.ph sources revealed the former San Beda star was offered a contract that pays US$35,000 a month on his first year, with a player option for the second.

"I am very grateful to be a part of Fukushima Firebonds. I am honored to be a player on this team and show my skills and abilities as I strive to reach new heights with my new family. I can't wait to play in front of you!," Bolick was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Japan B2 team.