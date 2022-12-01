Ginebra, NorthPort likely to cross paths again in quarterfinals

NORTHPORT looms as the Barangay Ginebra’s opponent for the quarterfinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Ginebra is currently at third with a 9-3 win-loss record, but still with a chance of moving up to second and getting twice-to-beat advantage. The Gin Kings will take on the No. 3 seed if Magnolia wins over Rain or Shine on Friday.

Based on the remaining scenarios, the Gin Kings are in line to face the Batang Pier.

One way for a Ginebra-NorthPort series to take shape is once San Miguel wins over Meralco, and Rain or Shine loses to Magnolia on Friday. Those results will leave NorthPort and Phoenix in a tie for sixth place with a 6-6 win-loss record. The Batang Pier though will be able to secure the sixth seed due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

Ginebra can also face NorthPort but with the Gin Kings holding a twice-to-beat. This will happen in the event that San Miguel wins over Meralco, and Rain or Shine wins over Magnolia on Friday as the Gins will take No. 2 with the Batang Pier going down to No. 7.

These two teams, of course, figured in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, with Barangay Ginebra acquiring Jamie Malonzo, who has thrived under head coach Tim Cone and has been instrumental to the success of the team this conference.

Just three days ago, the two teams also figured in a hard-fought match which Ginebra won, 122-105, to stay in the hunt for a twice-to-beat spot.

NorthPort, of course, has a lot of former Ginebra players including Arvin Tolentino, who has also taken advantage of the break given to him by head coach Pido Jarencio - incidentally also a former Ginebra player.

Other former Ginebra players at NorthPort are Jeff Chan, Prince Caperal, Kent Salado, Kevin Ferrer, and Paolo Taha.