Ginebra breaks away late vs NorthPort, revives bid for twice-to-beat

BARANGAY Ginebra went on a fiery fourth-quarter run to turn back NorthPort, 122-105, on Sunday at the Philsports Arena and stay in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA 47th Season Commissioner’s Cup.
Justin Brownlee and former NorthPort star Jamie Malonzo presided over a run-and-gun final quarter that enabled the Gin Kings to pull away for good and rebound from an overtime loss to NLEX just two nights earlier.
[READ: Black doesn't expect Almazan in game vs NLEX]
More importantly, the Gin Kings kept their twice-to-beat hopes alive as they moved up to 8-3 (win-loss) overall, tying idle Converge for third place just behind the Bay Area Dragons and Magnolia Hotshots.
Malonzo proved to be a thorn in the side of his former team, which moved down in a share of sixth with Phoenix Super LPG after ending the elims with a 6-6 mark.
Malonzo had 10 points in the fourth quarter including a couple of baskets that came in a 20-5 run that broke open a 96-96 game. That pullaway was capped by a Brownlee slam to the delight of the pro-Ginebra crowd.
Brownlee finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, while Malonzo had 26 points and shot 3-of-8 from three-point land against NorthPort, which Ginebra coach Tim Cone said served as motivation for the high-flyer.
Arvin Tolentino also played well against his former team as he lit up with 24 points, while Prince Ibeh and Robert Bolick had 22 points apiece for NorthPort.
The scores:
Barangay Ginebra 122 – Brownlee 31, Malonzo 26, Standhardinger 20, Gray 12, Thompson 8, Pringle 7, J. Aguilar 7, Mariano 6, Tenorio 3, Pinto 2, R. Aguilar 0, David 0.
NorthPort 105 – Tolentino 24, Ibeh 23, Bolick 22, Navarro 11, Chan 10, Ferrer 8, Balanza 4, Taha 3, Sumang 0, Caperal 0.
Quarters: 27-34; 63-63; 93-92; 122-105.