Pido says Slaughter has something to prove in quarterfinals vs Fajardo

JUNE Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter renew their rivalry as San Miguel crosses paths with NorthPort in a best-of-three series in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

Fajardo vs Slaughter rivalry

The battle between the two giants in the playoffs is nothing new as they previously clashed in either the semifinals or in the finals when Slaughter was still with Barangay Ginebra.

But this time, the 7-foot Slaughter is with NorthPort, the team the Beermen beat in the playoffs during the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup when the Batang Pier squandered their twice-to-beat advantage against Fajardo and Co.

With a legit big man to match up with the six-time MVP, Batang Pier coach Pido Jarencio sees a an even battle at the frontcourt for both teams.

“This time may panapat na kami kay June Mar hindi katulad dati na undersized yung nakabantay kay June Mar kaya hirap kami. Ngayon, at least meron kaming Greg who can match up with June Mar,” said Jarencio.

PHOTO: PBA Images

NorthPort arranged the quarterfinals series against the fourth-seeded Beermen by beating Alaska, 122-94, on the final day of the eliminations at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym to finish as the no. 5 seeded team.

San Miguel got the better of NorthPort in their lone meeting this conference, 88-86, with Arwind Santos nailing the game-winning basket.

But Slaughter got the better of his match up with Fajardo as he finished with big numbers of 23 points and 17 rebounds. The San Miguel big man on the other hand, had a quiet eight points and seven rebounds.

Jarencio, though, is not about to dismiss Fajardo.

“June Mar is June Mar pa rin,” he said. “Pero at least we have Greg who improved a lot and then meron din siyang gustong patunayan.

But that’s a good matchup, Greg and June Mar dito sa playoffs.”

By the numbers, Slaughter had better production than Fajardo in the eliminations.

The NorthPort center normed 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in six games, while his San Miguel counterpart submitted numbers of 11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 11 games.

The last time they played against each other in the series was in the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup finals won by Ginebra in six games.

