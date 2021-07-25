Arwind Santos nails winner as San Miguel squeaks past Northport

ARWIND Santos buried the game-winning jumper with 1.2 seconds left as San Miguel survived NorthPort, 88-86, on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Santos turned from goat to hero, scoring the jump shot after being called for a technical foul at the 7.3-second mark of the game for elbowing Sidney Onwubere in the face.

The Beermen win spoiled the first game of Greg Slaughter in a NorthPort uniform.

Slaughter finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds.

Santos had 17 points, five rebounds, and three blocks, but his elbow on Onwubere nearly cost the Beermen, with Robert Bolick sinking the free throw to tie the ballgame at 86.

The Beermen excellently executed their final possession, with Marcio Lassiter finding Santos open near the free throw line for the basket.

CJ Perez led San Miguel in scoring with 18 points as the Beermen won their second consecutive game. Alex Cabagnot had 16 points and seven assists as SMB played its second straight game without injured Terrence Romeo.

“From the start, I know that it will be a tough game for us because of the presence of Greg Slaughter,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria. “We all know that Slaughter is out there to prove something.”

Slaughter played his very first outing for NorthPort after missing the first two games. He even converted his first three-pointer of his PBA career in the third quarter.

The 7-foot Slaughter also converted the putback to cut the deficit to a point, 86-85, but Northport was unable to contain Santos in the Beermen's final offensive play.

San Miguel won even after it was limited to only nine points in the fourth period.

Robert Bolick had 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Batang Pier as they roared back from a 16-point deficit.

The scores:

San Miguel 88 – Perez 18, Santos 17, Cabagnot 16, Tautuaa 11, Fajardo 8, Pessumal 6, Lassiter 6, Ross 3, Gamalinda 3.

NorthPort 86 – Slaughter 23, Bolick 19, Onwubere 12, Balanza 11, Malonzo 10, Taha 9, Rike 1, Ferrer 1, Elorde 0, Faundo 0, Doliguez 0.

Quarterscores: 21-21; 52-45; 79-63; 88-86.

