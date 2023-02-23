COLUMN: NorthPort agony is over, thanks to a free ride from Dyip

SALT LAKE CITY - Early in his tenure as a rookie head coach, Bonnie Tan has succeeded only in turning NorthPort into a replica of Blackwater and Terrfirma, two teams with a penchant for losing streaks.

After a loathsome 0-6 start, Tan and the Batang Pier finally got a W in this Governors' Cup eliminations.

But let's keep the cork on the champagne. Beating a decrepit Dyip isn't an achievement, it's a chore that one is expected to perform, like washing dirty dishes.

NorthPort will feast on another bottom-feeder this Saturday when Blackwater is on the menu. The Batang Pier's upcoming windfall has got to be the most empty, meaningless two-game streak in the history of the PBA.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves and just focus on the latest Terrafirma tragedy for now.

While unwittingly handing Batang Pier their keys to escape the losing streak prison, the Dyip shot only 40 percent from the field (35-of-87) and a lukewarm 28 percent from long distance (7-of-25).

Even in "victory" NorthPort managed to look similarly inept: 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3.

IMPORT KEVIN MURPHY and potential short-term rental Robert Bolick, who is rumored to leave overseas, combined for 54 points. But they went 6-of-22 from 3.

Stuck in a winter storm in Salt Lake City and forced to spend another hotel night after covering the NBA All-Star Weekend, I watched only snippets of NorthPort versus Terrafirma via online stream.

It was too much strain on the eyes.

Not only was it unwatchable, it was also apparently unwatched at a PhilSports Arena venue that fans happily turned away from.

Each team gets 100 free tickets, a former PBA executive told me. Honestly, I don't think there were 200 souls in the stands suffering through a Batang Pier versus Dyip dull fest.

If you think I'm embellishing, see the photographs at SPIN.ph.

But hey, a win is a win. The standings will now reflect that NorthPort is 1-6 and there is no asterisk to explain how and why that 1 was won.

Anyway, congrats coach Bonnie for giving Terrafirma what it deserves, another L. Congrats also in advance for this Saturday's win over the Bossing.

TIMPLADOS ARE COOKING

After a surprisingly tepid 0-3 start, the Magnolia Hotshots have won four straight, this time at the expense of Rain or Shine, 112-97.

Magnolia import Antonio Hester had an off night shooting, hitting only 6-of-16 from the field. But he still managed 17 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

The same cannot be said of RoS import Gregory Smith who was surprisingly gun-shy. He took just 15 field goals on the way to a forgettable effort worth 15 points, four rebounds and an assist.

What's up with that?

Meanwhile, Magnolia's core crew was solid as Paul Lee, Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon each finished with 19 points.

Magnolia just beat coach Yeng Guiao.

Now, that's a real win.