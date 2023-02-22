JM Calma steps up as NorthPort finally wins under coach Bonnie Tan

NORTHPORT finally secured a win in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup, defeating Terrafirma, 115-100, on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Kevin Murphy showed the way with 28 points and nine rebounds while Robert Bolick tallied 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals as the Batang Pier claimed their first win after seven tries under new coach Bonnie Tan.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

NorthPort led by as many as 17 points in the wire-to-wire win to send Terrafirma reeling to its fourth straight defeat to go down to 2-6.

Rookie JM Calma proved to be a revelation for the Batang Pier as he supplied 18 points and nine rebounds. Joshua Munzon also had a solid outing against his former team, tallying 17 points in his best game in a NorthPort uniform.

“Sigh of relief,” said Tan, the former team manager of the Batang Pier who switched places with Pido Jarencio before the conference. “I’m just happy we got the first win. Sana may next time.”

The game also saw the return of Arwind Santos, who played for seven minutes after missing the last two months due to surgery to remove bone spurs in his knee.

Import Jordan Williams had 25 points and six rebounds, while Juami Tiongson scored 18 points but the struggles continued for the Dyip.

The scores:

NorthPort 115 – Murphy 28, Bolick 26, Calma 18, Munzon 17, Tolentino 9, Taha 7, Chan 5, Zamar 4, Sumang 1, Vigil 0, Caperal 0, Ayaay 0, Balagasay 0, Santos 0, Salado 0.

Terrafirma 100 – Williams 25, Tiongson 18, Calvo 12, Camson 12, Gabayni 9, Cahilig 7, Ramos 7, Daquioag 3, Mina 3, Alolino 2, Gomez de Liano 2, Grospe 0, Cabagnot 0.

Quarters: 33-28; 61-47; 88-80; 115-100.