Magnolia heats up early vs Rain or Shine on the way to fourth win in a row

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados extended their win streak to four games with a blowout 112-97 win over Rain or Shine on Wednesday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Magnolia vs Rain or Shine recap

Mark Barroca, Paul Lee, and Jio Jalalon led the local crew as the Hotshots continued to stay unbeaten with import Antonio Hester. Magnolia improved to 4-3 following a three-game skid to start the conference.

The Elasto Painters saw their their two-game winning streak come to an end to go down to 2-5.

Barroca had 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, while Lee had 19 points, three rebounds, and five assists for Magnolia, which led by as many as 23 points.

Jalalon had an all-around game for Magnolia, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the wire-to-wire win.

Hester had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds for Magnolia, which also got a 10-point, eight-rebound performance from Russell Escoto.

“We just want to stay positive sa nangyari sa amin sa start. It’s a lesson. We have to handle it positively. Kailangan ‘yung mistakes namin, matuto kami,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victelero.

“Once we feel good about ourselves, medyo nagrerelax kami. ‘Yung complacency dumadating. We want to work hard and stay humble on the court,” Victolero said.

Greg Smith II returned to the Rain or Shine fold after getting a letter of clearance from Fiba, scoring 15 points but his presence was not enough for his team to stretch their winning run.

The scores:

Magnolia 112 – Lee 19, Jalalon 19, Barroca 19, Hester 17, Escoto 10, Dela Rosa 8, Reavis 6, Dionisio 6, Abueva 4, Wong 2, Zaldivar 2, Ahanmisi 0, Laput 0, Mendoza 0.

Rain or Shine 97 – Smith 15, Santillan 14, Demusis 11, Caracut 9, Yap 9, Belga 9, Ildefonso 8, Asistio 6, Norwood 5, Nambatac 5, Mamuyac 4, Clarito 2, Ponferada 0, Borboran 0.

Quarters: 33-19; 53-44; 91-77; 112-97.