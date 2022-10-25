NorthPort activates Will Navarro in time for SMB game

A DAY after formally signing with NorthPort, rookie Will Navarro has been activated by the Batang Pier in time for their PBA Commissioner’s Cup game against San Miguel on Wednesday.

The 5:45 p.m. match at the Ynares Center in Antipolo marks the league debut of the 25-year-old Navarro, the No. 2 overall pick by the franchise during the Season 46 draft who was released on loan to Gilas Pilipinas.

On Monday, the 6-foot-6 Navarro signed a two-conference deal with the Batang Pier (3-3).

Navarro completed NorthPort’s 15-man lineup for the conference, and adds youth and athleticism to a Batang Pier roster that could play Robert Bolick, Arvin Tolentino, Jerick Balanza, Kent Salado, and Navarro all at the same time.

“Kumpleto na kami. Wala naman kaming binaba,” said team manager Bonnie Tan.

Navarro and his side decided to accept the NorthPort offer following his foiled attempt to play for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He failed to suit up in the KBL after failing to get a clearance from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on the existing contract he had to play for the national men’s basketball team.

Watch Now

The Thunders later decided not to pursue Navarro’s services and instead, tapped Fil-Canadian Christian David as their Asian Quota Player for the ongoing season.

Following the decision of the Thunders to let go of Navarro, the 25-year-old player focused on practicing with Gilas Pilipinas by attending its regular Monday practice for the coming November window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

He had since been released by the SBP as well, making him the sole property of the Batang Pier.

There are growing speculations however, that Navarro will honor his existing contract with NorthPort and then consider offers from overseas anew once the deal is over.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.