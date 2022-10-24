Will Navarro signs short-term deal with NorthPort after Gilas release

WILL Navarro is set to play in the PBA after signing a short-term deal with NorthPort.

Navarro’s agent PJ Pilares of Titan Management Group confirmed that the former Ateneo standout is now under contract with the Batang Pier until the end of the season-ending PBA Governors’ Cup.

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan confirmed the signing, saying Navarro will play in the Batang Pier's next outing against San Miguel on Wednesday.

Pilares also confirmed Navarro has been released by Gilas Pilipinas, allowing him to sign with the ballclub that picked him second overall during the PBA Season 46 draft.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Navarro is finally set to play for a professional team, albeit a change of plans.



Initially, Navarro signed a contract for him to play for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the ongoing season of the Korean Basketball League.



MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But his stint with the Thunders never pushed through as the former San Beda and Ateneo star was not released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) due to his live contract with the national team and his PBA rights belonging to NorthPort.



Navarro has been attending Gilas practices amid the impasse, although it is not clear whether he will remains under consideration for the national team in the coming window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers following his release.



NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio said Navarro has already practiced with the team.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.