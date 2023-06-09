Frankie Lim glad to see Ben Adamos make most of extended minutes

FRANKIE Lim knew right away this could be Ben Adamos’ breakout game.

The NLEX coach gave his newly-acquired big man the minutes previously denied him and came out extremely satisfied as Adamos delivered a double-double to help the Road Warriors notch their first win in the PBA On Tour, 112-95, against the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday night at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.

Adamos finished with a team-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, highlighting his 30-minute stint on the floor by going 5-of-10 from three-point range to torch his former team.

Acquired in a trade with Phoenix just last week for the duo of Reden Celda and Tzaddy Rangel, Lim said Adamos obviously wanted to prove himself against the Fuel Masters.

“Siyempre nagpakita siya sa dati niyang team,” said the NLEX coach, stressing at the same time the performance was nothing personal.

“I think mas comfortable lang siya sa tinatakbo namin.”

The 6-foot-7 center was obviously not used to playing longer minutes that at one point of the game, he asked Lim to take him off the floor.

“Nagpapa-sub nga, e. Sabi ko nagpapa-sub ka rito, sa kabila (Phoenix) nga humihingi ka ng playing time. So, ano ba talaga,” Lim said with a grin.

“(Pero) yung mga players na ganyan, minutes lang ang kailangan. Nasasayang kapag hindi mo nagagamit.”

Lim previously coached Adamos at Perpetual Help after playing and winning back-to-back NCAA championships with San Beda.

Not surprising, he became well-adjusted right away the first time he played for the Road Warriors, finishing with 18 points and five rebounds in a 103-97 loss to the undefeated Magnolia Hotshots.

Lim said he’s happy to see Adamos playing well for NLEX just two games after being acquired from Phoenix.

“Nakukundisyon siya. Maayos ang nilalaro niya, bumababa ang timbang niya, so that’s good for him,” said the NLEX coach.

“At least meron siyang another chance dito sa PBA.”