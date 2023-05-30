NLEX acquires Ben Adamos, sends Rangel and Celda to Phoenix

NLEX added ceiling to its frontcourt after acquiring seldom-used Ben Adamos from Phoenix.

The trade was consummated on Tuesday, with Fuel Masters getting 3x3 center Tzaddy Rangel and guard Reden Celda.

The deal has been approved by the Commissioner's Office.

The 6-foot-7 Adamos serves as backup to incoming sophomore and Gilas Pilipinas player Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, while giving added height to the Road Warriors, who recently parted ways with veteran forward JR Quinahan.

Adamos, Rangel, and Celda will start playing with their respective new teams on the PBA On Tour.

