Sean Anthony triple double, Adamos' 27 points lead NLEX past Phoenix

NLEX secured its first win in the PBA on Tour by overwhelming Phoenix Super LPG, 112-95, on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Ben Adamos torched his former team with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks, just 10 days after he was acquired by NLEX in a trade with Phoenix last May 30.

PHOTO: pba images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sean Anthony also notched a triple double after chipping in 22 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists as NLEX improved its record in the PBA preseason series to 1-3.

Phoenix fell to 2-2.

The Road Warriors leaned on a second-quarter splurge that saw them outscore the Fuel Masters, 35-16, on their way to a 63-40 halftime lead.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

NLEX led, 97-62, at the end of the third - the largest lead of the contest.

Dominick Fajardo scored 17 points while Don Trollano had 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Road Warriors.

Larry Muyang had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Jjay Alejandro got 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists for the Fuel Masters.

The scores:

NLEX 112 – Adamos 27, Anthony 22, Fajardo 17, Trollano 14, Gabo 11, Galanza 8, Pascual 7, Doliguez 3, Alas 3.

Phoenix Super LPG 95 – Muyang 21, Alejandro 17, Manganti 16, Soyud 13, Celda 9, Lalata 7, Jazul 5, Atienza 5, Rangel 2, Tio 0.

Watch Now

Quarters: 28-24; 63-40; 97-62; 112-95.