Demusis savors reunion with Gavina, Rain or Shine after trade

NICK Demusis being traded to Rain or Shine felt like a homecoming.

The Elasto Painters aren’t exactly new to the 6-foot-4 Demusis, who used to practice with the team while still playing for the Bacoor Strikers in the MPBL.

The Strikers were handled back then by Chris Gavina, now head coach of Rain or Shine.

“When I was in the MPBL, I used to practice with Rain or Shine sometimes. So their core guys are still the same, (Mark) Borboran, Beau (Belga), (Rey) Nambatac was already there. Norbert (Torres), and Gabe (Norwood). So it wasn’t too hard for me to adjust,” Demusis disclosed.

Now Demusis finally got to join the Elasto Painters officially after being traded by Phoenix along with future first- and second-round picks for the rights to fourth-year wingman Javee Mocon.

In what he termed as a ‘new start’ for his career, the Fil-Am player said he’s excited playing for Gavina again and is savoring the change in environment following the trade consummated just before the start of PBA Season 47.

On Wednesday night, Demusis played his third game with Rain or Shine and displayed the blue-collar effort he’s always been known for, finishing with four points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 90-85 loss to Barangay Ginebra.

He and Belga had a team-high 10 rebounds each as the Elasto Painters outrebounded the Kings, 57-48.

Too bad Norwood and Nambatac were out of commission, contributing to Rain or Shine suffering its second loss in three games.

“The change in scenary is what I’m excited about,” said Demusis, adding he was quick to move on after being let go by Phoenix, the same team that picked him in the second round of the 2020 draft.

“It’s part of the business, part of the game. Trade happens,” he said.

Demusis admitted he’s been hearing about a possible trade as early as last season, but it never materialized. So it kind of hit him a bit hard when it finally did.

“When it happened, I was kind of shock,” he said. “But you have to go in there as part of the business.”

Rain or Shine will take on his former team Phoenix on Sunday, and it’s a meeting Demusis is definitely looking forward to.

Not for anything else, since he said there are no ill feelings on his part against the Fuel Masters.

“I’m excited more than anything else. I kind of miss those guys, too,” said Demusis.

“At the end of the day, we’re still brothers.”

