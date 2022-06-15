Ginebra turns back Rain or Shine comeback to stay undefeated

BARANGAY Ginebra notched its second straight win to open the season after foiling a Rain or Shine comeback, 90-85, on Wednesday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gin Kings led by as many as 21 points but had to turn back two huge rallies by the Elastopainters before gaining a share of the early lead with San Miguel.

Japeth Aguilar tallied 23 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks while reigning MVP Scottie Thompson had 16 points, six rebounds, and eight assists for the Gin Kings, who went on a 21-3 run in the third quarter to take command.

“I just thought that we were playing the swings of the game and we get up with a big lead, and then soften up a little bit and come back. We’ve got to clean that up,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Ginebra played a Rain or Shine team without Rey Nambatac and Gabe Norwood but that didn’t stop the Elastopainters from putting up a fight despite a big deficit.

“We played Rain or Shine, who has a lot of young guards and played without their star. We should have dictated the game a little bit better than we did. Obviously, we were happy that we did. Japeth was dominant insinde,” said Cone.

Aguilar provided the highlight of the night with a left-handed jam on a lob pass by LA Tenorio to grab a 76-58 lead. A putback by Aguilar got Ginebra ahead, 79-58, until the fourth-quarter rally.

Time, however, was not on the side of Rain or Shine as Tenorio sank one of his two free throws with 22 seconds left for an 88-82 lead after a three by Santi Santillan.

Mike Nieto had 15 points, while Beau Belga added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Elastopainters as they fall to 1-2 win-loss.

Nambatac suffered a contusion in his right abdomen, while Norwood sat the game after a freak accident in practice that had him needed to be stitched up.

The scores:

Ginebra 90 – J. Aguilar 23, Thompson 16, Standhardinger 13, Tolentino 11, Tenorio 9, Pringle 9, Caperal 4, Mariano 4, David 1, Chan 0, Pinto 0, Onwubere 0.

Rain or Shine 85 – Nieto 15, Belga 14, Caracut 12, Mamuyac 10, Santillan 9, Ponferada 7, Torres 7, Demusis 4, Asistio 3, Ildefonso 2, Borboran 2, Clarito 0.

Quarters: 31-16; 45-44; 74-58; 90-85.

