Phoenix trading for Javee Mocon as it braces for Wright exit

PHOENIX are making a move for wantaway Rain or Shine forward Javee Mocon as it braces for the imminent departure of star guard Matthew Wright.

Sources told SPIN.ph that two terms have come to terms on a trade that will send Mocon to Phoenix in exchange for Nick Demusis, the Fuel Masters’ first-round pick in 2022 and 2023 second-round pick.

The deal is expected to reach the PBA Commissioner's Office by Tuesday.

Sources told SPIN.ph that right after his stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the SEA Games, Wright flew to Japan to negotiate with at least three teams which have expressed interest in the sweet-shooting Fil-Canadian.

Mocon’s transfer to Phoenix, once it pushes through, could cushion the looming departure of Wright, who could be the next key player from the Phoenix side that got as far as the 2020 Philippine Cup Finals to head out the door.

Calvin Abueva, Vic Manuel and just recently Chris Banchero were among the high caliber players Phoenix lost over the past year.

Mocon, 27, was picked by Rain or Shine at No. 6 overall in the 2018 rookie draft after an impressive career at San Beda.

The 6-3 forward has become a pillar for the Elastopainters but has been unable to come to teams with the team on a new contract in the offseason.

Sources said Phoenix wants Mocon signed to a contract before the trade papers are forwarded to the PBA Commissioner's Office by Tuesday.

