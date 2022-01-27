Newlywed Kevin Ferrer signed to fresh two-year contract by NorthPort

WHEN it rains, it pours.
Kevin Ferrer was signed to a fresh two-year contract extension by NorthPort on Thursday, just days after the PBA player's church wedding with MM Belarmino.
The former University of Santo Tomas standout was accompanied by agent Marvin Espiritu during the contract signing done in the presence of team manager Bonnie Tan.
Coach Pido Jarencio was very happy with the new deal given to the veteran wingman, who was one of his mainstays during his time as coach of alma mater UST.
"That's good for Kevin. He deserves the new contract," said Jarencio. "He's a valuable part of the (NorthPort) team."
Pringle trade
Ferrer, a member of the 2016 special Gilas draft, was reunited with his college coach at NorthPort following his trade from Barangay Ginebra together with Sol Mercado and Jervy Cruz for the services of Stanley Pringle in 2019.
That same season, he helped the eighth-seeded Batang Pier upset No. 1 seed NLEX in the playoffs of the Governors Cup to reach the semifinals for just the second time in franchise history, before losing to the Kings in four games.
In the current Governors Cup, Ferrer is averaging 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in four winless games for NorthPort.
