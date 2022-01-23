Kevin Ferrer, MM Belarmino get their church wedding

MERE months after their civil ceremony, Kevin Ferrer and MM Belarmino tie the knot once again — this time, in a grand church ceremony.

“Sa dami daming pagsubok na pinagdaanan, sa SIMBAHAN din ang tuloy!” the NorthPort forward shared on Instagram.

For her part, Belarmino wrote, “A lot of fears and worries before this day but by God’s grace, we FINALLY made it!”

She added: “Thank You so much Lord for this blessing. Thank you for all your well wishes! We might not be able to respond to each and everyone of you but all your messages are very much appreciated!”

The couple also shared their clever wedding hashtag: #JustMARIEdMyFERRERver.

Just a few days ago, Ferrer posted their glamorous pre-nuptial video on Instagram.

Kevin Ferrer, MM Belarmino's love story

The pair have been together since their university days, when Kevin Ferrer was one of the top players during the UST Growling Tigers’ runner-up finish in 2015. Ferrer proposed to Belarmino on Valentine’s Day of 2021, before marrying her in a civil ceremony last November.

