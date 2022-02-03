Mike Ayonayon declared fit for Blackwater debut; Nabong still doubtful

MIKE Ayonayon is set to make his debut for Blackwater when the PBA Governors Cup resumes next week.

The shooting guard's fractured left hand which he suffered in practice prior to the start of the conference has fully healed, the team said.

“Mike is sure na,” said coach Ariel Vanguardia on the prospect of the 6-foot Ayonayon finally seeing action for the Bossing.

The former San Juan standout was acquired by the franchise from NLEX along with Will McAloney for Marion Magat and a future second-round pick.

Unlike Ayonayon, McAloney got to play for five games with the Bossing, but declined the contract extension offered to him by the team, making him a restricted free agent.

Ayonayon isn't the only Blackwater player back in the pink of health as backcourt partners Baser Amer (calf) and JVee Casio (foot) have also recovered from their respective injuries.

Big man Kelly Nabong has also joined the Bossing in their scrimmages, but appears not yet in full fitness.

“May mga stretches na tumitigil siya (sa practice),” said Vanguardia of the Fil-Am forward, who’s been sidelined early in the conference after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs on his feet.

At the same time, Blackwater is leaning heavily on new import Shawn Glover, who takes over Jaylen Bond.

Unlike Bond, who was inactive for a month prior to arriving here that affected his play, Glover is fresh from a stint in Iceland before coming over during the New Year, according to Vanguardia.

Glover was officially measured at 6’5 and ¼.

Blackwater is currently at the bottom of the standings with a 0-5 record.

