NLEX trading Ayonayon, McAloney to Blackwater for Marion Magat

BLACKWATER continued its build-up for the 2021 PBA Governors Cup by initiating a trade with NLEX targeting mainly guard Mike Ayonayon.

Under the trade proposal, the Road Warriors will send Ayonayon and Will McAloney to the Bossing in exchange for Marion Magat and a future second-round pick.

The trade papers have been sent to the PBA Commissioner's Office for approval.

It will be remembered that the 6-7 Magat was signed by NLEX as a free agent in 2019 and played impressively enough to gain a place in Yeng Guiao's main rotation.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

However, the Road Warriors were forced to give up Magat in the trade that enabled the team to secure Jericho Cruz's services from TNT.

Hopes were high on Ayonayon when he was picked no. 3 overall by NLEX in the 2019 draft following an impressive stint with the San Juan Knights, who won the MPBL championship in 2019 by beating Davao Occidental in a best-of-five title series that went the full route, and Ayonayon emerging as the Finals MVP.

Continue reading below ↓

Unfortunately, he failed to flourish in his almost two-year stint with the Road Warriors, having to play behind a stacked up backourt led by Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas.

McAloney belongs in the same rookie batch with Ayonayon and was selected by NLEX in the second round at no. 15 overall.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ayonayon and McAloney are the two latest off-season acquisition of a rebuilding Bossing unit under interim coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Blackwater earlier acquired Rashswan McCarthy, Javee Casio, and Barkley Ebona also through trades that saw the team gave up Simon Enciso and Mike Tolomia.

The Bossing also acquired Val Chauca from Barangay Ginebra's 3x3 team and free agent Jong Baloria.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.