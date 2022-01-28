McAloney, Blackwater part ways after disagreement in contract talks

DIFFERENCES in the length of contract led to Blackwater and young big man Will McAloney parting ways.

Will McAloney declines short deal

Apparently, the 26-year-old sophomore was seeking a long-term deal with the Bossing when his old contract expired last December.

But management is only offering an extension until the end of the season, and then take it from there, which the McAloney party turned down.

“Ang offer namin hanggang matapos itong conference. Kaso ayaw niya,” explained team manager Johnson Martinez. “Humihingi siya ng mahabang contract. E, ang dami naming players ngayon.”

Blackwater has given McAloney its blessings to look for teams interested in his service, but has the right to match the offer of the opposing franchise since he’s a restricted free agent.

“Yes, nasa amin pa rin ang rights niya,” said Martinez.

The University of San Carlos alum however, would no longer be eligible to play with the Bossing once the PBA Governors Cup resumes by February in the absence of a live contract.

“Yes, he can’t play unless he agrees bigla (sa offer ng team),” said coach Ariel Vanguardia.

McAloney, a second round pick (no. 15 overall) by NLEX in the 2019 draft, is the fifth player Blackwater released this year as part of the franchise’s revamp heading to next season.

Earlier let go were KG Canaleta, Frank Golla, Ron Denison, and David Semerad.

McAloney along with Mike Ayonayon were acquired by Blackwater in a trade with NLEX for big man Marion Magat and a 2023 second round pick.

He suited up in all of five games of the Bossing and averaged 4.4 points and 2.0 rebounds.

